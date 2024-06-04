In the News: Phil Esten on the Changing NCAA Rules Related to NIL Deals

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the ever-changing NCAA rules and regulations related to paying players in the name, image, likeness (NIL) era of D-I college sports.

“We don’t have 30 or 40 or 50 or 80 years of Division I experiences,” he said. “There’s good and bad to that. The good to that is we don’t have to change anything that we have become used to or accustomed to or are integrated into the fabric of who we are as a Division I institution, because we’re not really established yet in Division I.”