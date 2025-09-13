In the News: Phil Esten on the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to WCCO Radio about the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. He detailed what fans can expect in the exciting new facility.

From the interview:

“The project is just flowing. Believe it or not, there were only 14 months since we started bringing steel out of the ground. We’re so excited to share it with our fans and community. We’ve got one of the best facilities in the country,” Esten said.

“It’s just great to see all the mojo at campus. Football is off and running with the Tommies.