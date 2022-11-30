In the News: Phil Esten on What It Takes for a University to Take the Leap to D-I

University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten was recently interviewed by the Star Tribune about the expectations of being a D-I school and the changes involved.

"One of the things that a lot of people don't necessarily see is when a university transitions to Division I, it's not just the athletic department. It's a structure that has to support it. It's an institutional community that has to support it, whether it's financial aid or academic support services. I've really been pleased with the amount of support that we've had on campus."