President Julie Sullivan was a featured guest on the GMCC "Masterful Collaborations" podcast to celebrate her during Women's History Month. Speaking with podcast host Jeff Peterson, an alumnus of St. Thomas, Sullivan discussed her journey to St. Thomas and explained how her faith drives her actions.
Listen to the interview below:
In the News: President Julie Sullivan on the 'Masterful Collaborations' Podcast
