In the News: Professor Greg Vandegrift Produces KARE 11 ‘Extra’

The moment that transformed the race into a fight for survival came around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, according to Rahn.

“I woke up to the sound of a giant wave, and it sounded like a sea monster coming after us. And right as the wave hit us, we turned almost completely sideways, and then it sounded like a freight train coming out of nowhere to hit us. I thought we got hit by a ship; I was pretty certain that we were dead,” Rahn says.