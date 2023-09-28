In the News: Professor Greg Vandegrift Produces KARE 11 ‘Extra’

Greg Vandegrift, emerging media professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently produced a KARE-TV story about four Air Force veterans in a trans-Atlantic rowing race.
From the story:
The moment that transformed the race into a fight for survival came around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, according to Rahn.
“I woke up to the sound of a giant wave, and it sounded like a sea monster coming after us. And right as the wave hit us, we turned almost completely sideways, and then it sounded like a freight train coming out of nowhere to hit us. I thought we got hit by a ship; I was pretty certain that we were dead,” Rahn says.