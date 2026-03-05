In the News: Rachel Moran and Mark Osler on Federal Officer Investigation

Rachel Moran and Mark Osler, professors at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with The Associated Press about Hennepin County’s investigation into federal immigration officers involved in Operation Metro Surge. Moran said prosecutors are evaluating whether agents acted outside the scope of their authority, and Osler said the inquiry could help bring greater transparency to the events under review.

From the article:

The Trump administration has defended federal officers, but Moriarty is making clear that her office is “collecting evidence about all sorts of possible crimes,” said Rachel Moran, a professor of criminal law and policing at University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.

In cases where officers unjustifiably used chemical weapons, threw people to the ground or smashed car windows, Moran said as examples, prosecutors may be investigating assault or property damage.

“These would be situations where the state has to determine: Is there evidence that agents acted unlawfully and outside the scope of their authorized duties?” Moran said. “I think agents did illegal things here. I watched it.” ...

Mark Osler, who served as director of the criminal division for a year under Moriarty in 2023 and 2024, said regardless of whether there are charges, he thinks the public can look forward to more clarity.