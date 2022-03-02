In the News: Rachel Moran and Mark Osler on Sentences for Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professors Mark Osler and Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on possible sentences for former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were found guilty of violating George Floyd's rights.



From the article: “They are not going to spend the rest of their lives in prison for these offenses but how much time they spend is very open to debate,” Rachel Moran, a former criminal defense attorney and St. Thomas law professor, said.



“The jury’s special finding … it was reasonably foreseeable that the officers’ inactions led to Mr. Floyd’s death,” Moran said, an indication there could be a possible enhanced prison term.



If the judge cross-references Chauvin’s offense with the ex-officers’ actions, Moran said that “special finding” by the jury could lead to a possible prison term of upwards of 20 years.



