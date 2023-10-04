In the News: Rachel Moran Explains First-Degree Murder Charge for Adam Fravel

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with FOX 9 about why Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury, was charged with first-degree murder.

From the story:

For three months, police and family searched for the missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury. Her body was found on June 7.

Her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, was arrested shortly after.

Rachel Moran, a University of St. Thomas law professor, provided insight: "They’re saying the murder happened during an incident of abuse by someone who had a pattern of domestic abuse."