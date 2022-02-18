In the News: Rachel Moran Explains No-Knock Warrants

From the article: A no-knock warrant is a search warrant that permits police to enter someone’s home without knocking and announcing their presence. “A regular search warrant requires the police to do three things,” explains Rachel Moran, associate professor and founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “They have to go between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., when people are more likely to be awake and not startled. They have to knock on the door, and they have to announce their presence and wait.” She adds, “A no-knock warrant removes all of those things, or it can.”