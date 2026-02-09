In the News: Rachel Moran on ICE at the Ecuadorian Consulate

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, weighed in after the Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis reported that ICE agents attempted to enter the building and were denied access. Speaking to WCCO-TV, Moran explained that the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations prohibits U.S. authorities from entering a foreign consulate without permission, reinforcing that consular spaces are treated as sovereign territory under international law.
“One of the more obvious points and understood points of that convention is that the foreign consulate is its own territory and it can dictate who’s allowed to enter and who’s not,” she said during the interview.