In the News: Rachel Moran on Investigation Into Fatal Shooting by Minnesota State Trooper

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KSTP-TV about the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II and Minnesota State Patrol employees’ refusal to cooperate in the investigation.

From the story:

As for Moriarty’s decision to share her feelings about the investigation, a law professor with the University of St. Thomas, Rachel Moran, says it’s likely a strategic one. Moran added that’s likely the case for the state patrol employees Moriarty mentioned did not cooperate with the BCA’s investigation.

“In general, when we think about the ‘blue wall of silence,’ that nickname is earned for police officers,” Moran said, adding: “It’s this idea that law enforcement agencies often double down to protect their own, particularly when their own are being subjected to a possible criminal investigation.”

Moran said Moriarty mentioning a few other points like having met with the Cobb family this week and that an independent use-of-force expert is ready to review the evidence also sends a message.