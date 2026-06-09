In the News: Rachel Moran on Missed Deadlines in ICE Shooting Probe

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to KSTP about the importance of meeting deadlines with the Department of Justice, particularly when it came to releasing evidence for ICE-related shootings in Minnesota.

From the story:

Moran says she is not surprised the DOJ missed its Thursday midnight deadline, which she says it asked for as an extension on the original response deadline.

“A year and a half ago, I would have said it’s extremely rare,” she said. “But what we saw, even here in Minnesota, over and over in the federal district court, is the Department of Justice failing to meet deadlines.”