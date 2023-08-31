In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Deception, Despite Increased Use of Body Cameras

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with USA Today about how the initial version of events in a police-involved incident are often contradictory to the evidence presented.

From the story:

Policing experts told USA Today it is not uncommon for an incorrect version of events to be initially presented to the public even when there’s video evidence to the contrary. This happens despite the increasing use of body cameras and viral bystander videos of police brutality.