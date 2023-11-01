Rachel Moran with class.
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Discipline in Colorado

Posted on By Media Mentions

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with The Denver Post about police misconduct and how little gets reported.

From the story:

But by far the biggest efforts to reform police discipline have come in the last four years, starting with a 2019 law that makes “untruthfulness” the first non-criminal reason for decertification ...

National law enforcement researchers say it’s naive for state regulators to count on police departments to self-report.  

“I can confidently say that there’s much more misconduct than what gets (reported) to the POST board in Colorado or any state,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at Minneapolis’s University of St. Thomas School of Law who studies police discipline. “What does, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications