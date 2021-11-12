In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Pursuits

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on the trial of Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings who faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide following a fatal car chase back in July.



From the article: "The state has a strong case in that Officer Cummings was driving at an extraordinarily high rate of speed in a pursuit that probably should not have happened," University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran said. "On the other hand, one complication is that the Minneapolis police department does not have a terribly clear policy about when pursuits should happen."