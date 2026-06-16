In the News: Rachel Moran on the Boelter Guilty Plea

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with WCCO-TV about the legal implications of Vance Boelter’s guilty plea in the federal case stemming from the murders of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Moran discussed what the plea could mean for the remaining state charges and the next steps in the judicial process.

From the conversation:

Ubah Ali: Boelter faces several charges in state court, including first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Rachel Moran: It’s unlikely Mr. Boelter would go to trial in state court.

Ali: Rachel Moran is a law professor at the University of St. Thomas and is not affiliated with this case. She believes the state case could move much faster and look similar.

Moran: The more likely scenario, if the state does move forward, would probably be trying to negotiate a guilty plea like we just saw in federal court.

Ali: She believes a state conviction also creates an added layer of protection against a federal pardon, though there’s no indication that would happen.