In the News: Rachel Moran on the Jury Selection Process of the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on jury selection in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter.



From the article: The defense attorneys and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s team of prosecutors questioned 11 potential panel members. They picked four jurors on Day 1.



“There were a number of people today who I think recognized the seriousness of the duty of being a juror and tried very hard to communicate that they would not prejudge the case,” said Rachel Moran, an associate professor of law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “That may be one of the reasons the lawyers had a fairly smooth time selecting four people.”