In the News: Rachel Moran on the Sentencing of Kim Potter

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for USA Today before the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

From the article: For someone with no criminal history, the presumptive sentence for first-degree manslaughter in Minnesota is about six to eight-and-a-half years, according to state sentencing guidelines. Minnesota offenders typically serve two-thirds of their time in prison and one-third on supervised release, according to The Associated Press.

Rachel Moran, an associate law professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, said there's likely to be a "really large disparity" in the sentences prosecutors and defense attorneys request.

