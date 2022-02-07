Members of the St. Thomas School of Law’s Criminal Defense Clinic discuss cases during a class session at the Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services in Opus Hall in Minneapolis on February 26, 2020.
Testing Image Attribution
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Moran to Advise Minneapolis City Council Oversight Committee

Posted on By Media Mentions
WCCO Logo

Law professor Rachel Moran was asked to advise the Minneapolis City Council's Oversight Committee on no-knock warrants following the death of Amir Locke. Moran is a policing scholar, and she will educate the committee on the history of no-knock warrants in Minneapolis.

From the Article: “Part of the goal is to make sure all of the council member, who will probably have some difficult decisions ahead of them, understand what no-knock search warrants are and what Minneapolis has experimented with policy-wise,” Moran said. “It’s tragic that someone would lose their life for the city to pay attention to this issue. The reality is though a lot of times attention happens after a tragedy. That’s not how it should work. It’s past time for both Minneapolis and Minnesota broadly to be proactive about thinking about policing instead of reactive

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications