In the News: Rachel Paulose on the Verdict in Trial Over Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Law professor Rachel Paulose wrote an op-ed for The Spectator about the verdict in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.



From the article: But no citizen, regardless of color, should fear assault and murder while peaceably jogging through a neighborhood. A purported citizen’s arrest or self-defense claim ought never mask reckless vigilantism. The jury’s verdict was the common sense conclusion to a tragic case.



At a time when so much seems to be going wrong in the United States, every American may be grateful that the McMichael-Bryan jury rejected blatant race-based demagoguery and did the right thing. Let us hope this righteous verdict is another step on the long road to racial reconciliation and justice for all.