Rachel Paulose
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Paulose on the Verdict in Trial Over Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Rachel Paulose wrote an op-ed for The Spectator about the verdict in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

From the article: But no citizen, regardless of color, should fear assault and murder while peaceably jogging through a neighborhood. A purported citizen’s arrest or self-defense claim ought never mask reckless vigilantism. The jury’s verdict was the common sense conclusion to a tragic case.

At a time when so much seems to be going wrong in the United States, every American may be grateful that the McMichael-Bryan jury rejected blatant race-based demagoguery and did the right thing. Let us hope this righteous verdict is another step on the long road to racial reconciliation and justice for all.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications