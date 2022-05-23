In the News: Recapping St. Thomas' First D-I Season

Star Tribune sports writer Patrick Reusse features St. Thomas and its first year of Division I athletics in his latest column. He quotes Vice President and Director of Athletics, Phil Esten, PhD. and Cory Laylin, men's hockey assistant coach.

Reusse assesses how the Tommies stacked up against this season's opponents as they made the historic transition from Division III to Division I. He also anticipated more marquee contests in the Twin Cities and its college sports fans as St. Thomas finds its way in the NCAA's top division