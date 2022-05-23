Introduction of new Athletics Director Phil Esten '95, on November 12, 2018, in St. Paul. Esten poses for a portrait in the Athletics Department in the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex.
In the News: Recapping St. Thomas' First D-I Season

Star Tribune sports writer Patrick Reusse features St. Thomas and its first year of Division I athletics in his latest column. He quotes Vice President and Director of Athletics, Phil Esten, PhD. and Cory Laylin, men's hockey assistant coach.

Reusse assesses how the Tommies stacked up against this season's opponents as they made the historic transition from Division III to Division I. He also anticipated more marquee contests in the Twin Cities and its college sports fans as St. Thomas finds its way in the NCAA's top division

From the article: "We will be in the conference basketball tournaments next season,'' Esten said. "We could dream of winning it and still not go to the NCAAs, but what Sioux Falls does with that tournament is incredible. It will be outstanding to be there.''

Read the column

