In the News: Renee Buhr on Authoritarian Interests and the Relationship Between China and Russia

Renee Buhr, professor of international studies and political science at the University of St. Thomas, recently published an editorial in The Hill about how Russia and China’s foreign policy objectives differ significantly, despite their aligned efforts to undermine the U.S.

“A marriage of convenience meant to weaken the liberal international system is what brought these two states together this week, but China seems unwilling to go too far to defend their “limitless friendship” at any cost. Ultimately, Xi will act in China’s interests, and in many ways that will not serve Putin’s.”