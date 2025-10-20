In the News: Roxanne Prichard on Halloween Sleep Struggles

From the story:

For some parents, the horror of Halloween isn’t the scary movies or haunted houses, it’s trying to get kids to bed after they’ve eaten their weight in candy. But even if you become the treat police and cut your kids off from sugar-fueled frenzy, you might have other slumber-disrupting monsters to contend with. After all, the sugar lurking within your kids’ trick-or-treat haul is just one of many things that could make it hard for them to drift off on Halloween. ...