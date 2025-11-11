In the News: Ruth Sinn on Finding Home in Every Arena

Ruth Sinn, head coach of the Tommie women’s basketball team, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about what it means to lead her program into the University of St. Thomas’ new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. Having both played and coached in every St. Thomas basketball facility, Sinn shared reflections on her decades of dedication, the growth of women’s athletics on campus, and the pride of seeing her team step into a space that reflects how far the program and the university have come.

From the segment:

... “She is a Tommie through and through. She is very passionate about this school, and I love that, and it makes it that much better playing for her when she just wears the passion on her chest,” said player Faith Feuerbach.

The same goes for Sinn. It’s the players over the perks.