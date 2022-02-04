In the News: Sarah Murtada on No-Knock Warrants

Sarah Murtada, student and member of the Community Justice Project at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, joined WCCO Radio to discuss unannounced or no-knock warrants following the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police.

She said that the Community Justice Project wants transparency on “how many no-knock warrants are happening and who are they happening to because these disproportionately happen to people of color.”

Murtada lives in the apartment building where Locke was killed and said she saw the police cars out in front of her building that day when she left home that morning.