In the News: School of Engineering Hosts Boot Camp for Machinists

The School of Engineering was featured in Twin Cities Business magazine and Technical Education Post regarding a no-cost boot camp being offered to machinists this summer. The initiative is aimed at upskilling machinists.

From the Twin Cities Business story:

With machines taking on more manufacturing work, humans need to step up their technical skills to stay relevant as managers. That’s the impetus for a free boot camp being offered to machinists this summer by the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering. ...

Tiffany Ling, a clinical faculty member in mechanical engineering and operations director for manufacturing workforce development at St. Thomas, said a lot of machinists are leaving the industry due to career changes and retirement. Industry numbers show limited growth in the field. This camp will help younger workers fill those roles and to help expand both throughout and beyond Minnesota.

From the Technical Education Post story:

The University of St. Thomas is launching a new, no-cost training program to help manufacturing professionals, engineers, and students upskill and gain valuable insights into using computer simulations to optimize CNC machining.

Developed in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Third Wave Systems, the new Machining AdvantEdge program introduces participants to the principles of computer numerical control (CNC) process optimization through a flexible, two-part training experience. ...

Dr. John Wentz, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at St. Thomas, said the training responds to a critical need in the industry.