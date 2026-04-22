In the News: Dr. Rita Lederle Highlights St. Thomas Concrete Canoe Competition

Dr. Rita Lederle, a faculty member in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with FOX 9 about the annual concrete canoe competition held at Lake Hiawatha. Lederle explained that students design, build and race canoes made entirely of concrete as part of a regional civil engineering event, highlighting hands-on learning, teamwork and innovation in the field.

From the conversation:

“We have 12 canoes, over 190 students have put them together. They are going to be judged on their aesthetics, we’re making sure they don’t actually sink and then we’re actually going to race them. There are two-person and four-person races,” said Lederle.