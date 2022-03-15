Players from the St. Thomas baseball team were interviewed by Bally Sports North on the transition from D-III to D-I athletics. The players discussed the impact that the transition has had on their practice schedule and team morale.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: St. Thomas Baseball Transitions to D-I Athletics
