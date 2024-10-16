In the News: St. Thomas Basketball Coaches John Tauer and Ruth Sinn Discuss Season Four in Division I

John Tauer, University of St. Thomas men’s basketball coach and Ruth Sinn, University of St. Thomas women’s basketball coach, recently spoke with FOX 9 about season four of D-I basketball play.

From the story:

Thanks to a $75 million donation, the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, for both men’s and women’s basketball and hockey on campus, is set to open in 2025. Teams will have their own locker rooms, lounges, a weight room and place to spend time together. The total project will cost about $175 million. Lee and Penny Anderson also donated $60 million for the Anderson Student Center, which houses the athletic facility on the main campus.

“You look at it, it’s inspiring. I’m awestruck when I walk by here a lot of days. To spearhead this, there’s not enough ways to say thank you,” Tauer said. “This is going to be another one of those landmark moments for us in this journey in Division I athletics."