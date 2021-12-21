In the News: St. Thomas men's basketball tops Omaha in Summit League opener

The Star Tribune reported on St. Thomas men's basketball victory over Omaha in their Summit League opener.



From the article: The Tommies (6-6) shot 53.3% from the floor in the first half in taking a 46-23 lead at the break. That lead grew to 59-30 in the second half, and a Mavericks comeback attempt fell short despite scoring 50 second-half points.



Ryan Lindberg added 11 points for St. Thomas, which committed only three turnovers after entering the week ranked fourth in Division I in fewest turnovers averaging under nine a game.