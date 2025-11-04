In the News: St. Thomas Student Joins MPR Panel on the Value of College

University of St. Thomas student Marquan Harper, a digital media arts and marketing management major in the Emerging Media Department within the College of Arts and Sciences, recently joined Minnesota Public Radio’s North Star Journey Live panel to explore the question: Is college still worth it? The conversation brought together various students, counselors, and community members who shared their experiences and perspectives on the value of a college education today and how it is evolving for the next generation of learners.
..."Why I chose St. Thomas was because of the new Schoenecker Center they recently built. It’s a multimillion-dollar facility with the newest recording equipment and audio engineering technology, and professors who are actually working in the industries they teach. Whenever I leave class, I feel inspired to apply what I’m learning to my own projects, whether that’s with Adór or my other creative ventures." ...