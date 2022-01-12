In the News: Stephanie Grimm on Communication Skills and Accounting

Associate professor of accounting Stephanie Grimm spoke with the Journal of Accountancy on the importance of strong communication skills within accounting students as they prepare to enter the workforce.



From the article: Many students will end up in roles where they'll interact with people who aren't that knowledgeable about finance, such as clients or colleagues in other divisions in their organization, said Stephanie Grimm, Ph.D., an associate professor at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. Thus, it's important that they're able to communicate complex financial ideas to a variety of audiences, whether in the form of emails, presentations, PowerPoint slides, or reports.