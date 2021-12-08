In the News: Teresa Collett on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Law professor Teresa Collett is quoted in a story by Associated Press about the potential impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.



From the article: The Obergefell case that gave LGBTQ people the legal right to marriage would also be safe because thousands of same-sex couples have relied on it to wed, and reliance like that makes courts less likely to make a major change, said Teresa Collett, a University of St. Thomas School of Law and director of its Prolife Center. “In short, I think overruling Roe and Casey will have zero impact on Lawrence and Obergefell as binding legal precedent,” she wrote in an email.