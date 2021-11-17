Law professor Teresa Collett commented for WORLD on how the U.S. Supreme Court may decide the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
From the article: “We all learned the lesson in Casey that, you know, don’t count your chickens until the eggs hatch,” said Teresa Collett, a professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. She’s been involved in pro-life work since the 1980s and contributed to three briefs in the Dobbs case. Collett pointed to past rulings of the three Trump-appointed justices — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — as a reason to question whether they’d vote to overturn Roe. She also worries the justices could overrule Roe and Casey while including a far-flung health exception that would leave abortion access practically unchanged.
In the News: Teresa Collett on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Law professor Teresa Collett commented for WORLD on how the U.S. Supreme Court may decide the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.