In the News: Tim Lynch on Historic Leadership Change if Walz Is Elected as VP

Tim Lynch, assistant professor of political science at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the potential leadership changes in Minnesota if Gov. Tim Walz becomes vice president.

From the story:

WCCO’s Laura Oakes goes Behind the Ballot and takes a look at the trickle-down effect in state government should Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz become vice president of the U.S.

Minnesota’s constitution is pretty clear on the matter. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would fill the remainder of Walz’s term.

“The state constitution is pretty clear that the lieutenant governor would become the governor of the state during the vacancy, so presumably until the end of the term,” says University of St. Thomas Assistant Political Science Professor Tim Lynch. “So we would see Lieutenant Governor Flanagan become the governor of the state.” ...