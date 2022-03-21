Story In the News

In the News: Todd Lawrence on Tracking Social Justice Movements

Associate Professor Todd Lawrence commented for Bloomberg News on how the Black Lives Matter social justice movement called him to action.

From the article: Numbers can’t tell the whole story; you can’t fully quantify backlash against social justice movements. Still, some of the researchers who began tracking these numbers felt called to mark a moment. For example, Todd Lawrence, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., helped start a database of street art protesting racism and police brutality. “It’s a way to remember the protest and get at the feelings people were having, the emotions, the demands that people were making—and let them not disappear,” he says.

