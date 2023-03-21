In the News: Tom Berg on Native American Religious Liberties and Sacred Lands in Ongoing Arizona Mining Dispute

Thomas C. Berg, law professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with AZ Central about the polarizing nature of religious liberty issues in recent years, while commenting on the legal implications of a case in Arizona that centers around intentions to mine land considered sacred by local Indigenous tribes.

“I think that a lot of religious believers from even traditional faiths and traditional outlooks have come to realize that it can’t be just for them. If we don’t protect religious liberty or everyone under some consistent standard, it’s going to end up not being a protection for anyone.”