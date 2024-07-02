In the News: Tom Berg Quoted in Star Tribune Editorial on Trump Immunity Case

Tom Berg, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, was recently quoted in an article from the Star Tribune editorial board on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

From the article:

And among other problems from the decision are issues of balance, according to Thomas C. Berg, a professor of law and public policy at the University of St. Thomas. Berg told an editorial writer that he worries that the decision “sets up barriers to protect the president that go too far in removing the rule-of-law constraints.”