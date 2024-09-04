In the News: Tommie Athletics Joins FOX 9 at the State Fair

University of St. Thomas coaches, including Rico Blasi (men’s hockey), Johnny Tauer (men’s basketball) and Joel Johnson (women’s hockey) recently joined FOX 9 at the Minnesota State Fair to talk about the upcoming season of D-I athletics, the development of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena and the new partnership with FOX 9.
From the story:
Tauer: “St. Thomas is one of two basketball programs in the state that are Division I. We got a brand-new arena coming and we won 20 games last year. So I think we talk a lot about proud past and bright future, and we could not be more excited about this journey.”
Johnson: “When I look at the impact that (the arena) is going to have on our students and our student-athletes, and so many athletic programs – just the campus in general, in the state of hockey – it’s going to be fun.”
Blasi: “It’s been a great process for us. All of us at St. Thomas, whether it’s basketball or hockey or all the other sports, we’ve made tremendous progress, our student-athletes have been great – not only in the classroom but on the field, on the ice, on the court. And we’re so proud of what we’re accomplishing at St. Thomas and there’s still so much to do.”