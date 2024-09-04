In the News: Tommie Athletics Joins FOX 9 at the State Fair

University of St. Thomas coaches, including Rico Blasi (men’s hockey), Johnny Tauer (men’s basketball) and Joel Johnson (women’s hockey) recently joined FOX 9 at the Minnesota State Fair to talk about the upcoming season of D-I athletics, the development of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena and the new partnership with FOX 9.

From the story:

Tauer: “St. Thomas is one of two basketball programs in the state that are Division I. We got a brand-new arena coming and we won 20 games last year. So I think we talk a lot about proud past and bright future, and we could not be more excited about this journey.”

Johnson: “When I look at the impact that (the arena) is going to have on our students and our student-athletes, and so many athletic programs – just the campus in general, in the state of hockey – it’s going to be fun.”