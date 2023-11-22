In the News: Tommie Entrepreneur on a Mission to Solve Food Waste and Food Insecurity in Minnesota

Will Pittner, a recent graduate of Opus College of Business’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, spoke with the Star Tribune about his start-up, Food to People, which helps bring food that would otherwise go to waste directly to people who are going hungry.

From the story:

He kept picturing hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans – enough to fill U.S. Bank Stadium nine times over – who were missing a meal. Meals he could help deliver.

For the past year, Food to People has lived up to its name, ferrying flash-frozen meals from St. Thomas and other sites to half a dozen shelters and churches in the community.

This summer, he reached out to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which has begun donating excess food once a week from its Lino Lakes facility, which also has a kitchen capable of flash-freezing meals for safe transport.

Food insecurity and food waste are problems so huge that they might seem impossible for anyone to solve. Until you meet someone who's trying.

This Thanksgiving, we'll gather to appreciate what we have. Across Minnesota, there will be generous Minnesotans sharing with those who have less. Another reason to give thanks.