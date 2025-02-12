In the News: Tommie Men’s Basketball ‘Hungry and Humble’ Amid Rise in the Summit League

Johnny Tauer, psychology professor and head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the team’s battle for first place in the Summit League.

The issue for the Tommies currently is they’re not eligible for the NCAA Tournament until the 2025-26 season. Even if they win the Summit League Tournament, the team they would face in the title game would get the automatic bid. Tauer and the Tommies won’t let it dictate their season.