In the News: Tonia Jones Peterson on Creating a Culture of Retention and Success at St. Thomas

Tonia Jones Peterson, director of retention and student success at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Chronicle of Higher Education about her core pillars for building a culture that focuses on student success and helps guide them to graduation.
From the story:
Peterson, who reports jointly to the heads of academic and student affairs, is an office of one, so she focuses her efforts on influence, working to create a campus culture in which all staff members, including dining-service workers and building supervisors, recognize that student success is their goal.