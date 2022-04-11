In the News: Tyler Schipper on a Projected Mild Recession

Associate Professor of Economics Tyler Schipper commented for KARE 11 News on Deutsche Bank's recent prediction that the U.S. economy will face a mild recession beginning in 2023.



From the article: Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, said in an email he wasn't familiar with Deutsche Bank's specific prediction yet, but that it may be based on "recent inversions of the yield curve."



"The key detail is that, yes, an inverted yield curve often predicts a recession but the timing is highly uncertain," Schipper said. "It could be 6 months from now it could be 2 years from now. Based on the labor market though, things still look strong."