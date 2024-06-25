In the News: Tyler Schipper on How Interest Rates Affect the Job Market

Tyler Schipper, an economics associate professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with Marketplace about the Federal Reserve’s decisions around interest rate adjustments and the impacts interest rates have on various aspects of the economy.

From the story:

And low interest rates can help spur employment. If rates begin to rise, that can negatively impact the job market. For example, higher rates make it tougher to borrow money to build an apartment complex, said Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at University of St. Thomas.