In the News: Tyler Schipper on Minnesota’s Economy Under Gov. Walz

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with CNN about the Minnesota economy, following the announcement that Gov. Tim Walz would be the VP candidate for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.
From the story:
All the Minnesota niceties aside, Walz’s elevation means his state’s economic performance is now front and center in an election where the cost of living and the stability of the job market are getting heavy play ...
“Minnesota is interesting because a lot of its growth trends that you hear about are affected by larger regional aspects,” said Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics and data analytics at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. “It’s because of aging populations and less immigration, and (Midwest states) don’t have access to export markets on the coasts.”