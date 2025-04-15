In the News: Tyler Schipper on Tariffs and U.S. Trade Relations

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, was interviewed for numerous stories about the impact of tariffs on trade relations between China and the United States.
From the KSTP story:
Last year, the U.S. imported more than $450 million in goods and services from China, good enough for the third largest among trading partners.
“In terms of goods that we bring in from China, at the top of that list is probably going to be electronics; appliances are big on there,” Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics and data analytics, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.
From the KARE 11 story:
"China is a good trading partner in that they make sure that there are low-cost items in the stores that we go to every single day," Schipper said. "But there are ways in which they don't compete fairly. It's harder for U.S. companies to operate in China; they likely steal intellectual property of our companies, and so there are legitimate grievances that do cross political parties about how trade with China could be improved."