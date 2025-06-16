In the News: Tyler Schipper on Wholesale Inflation

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, was interviewed by CNN regarding wholesale inflation in the month of May.

From the story:

U.S. wholesale inflation rose slightly in May, driven in part by costlier goods; however, tariff-related effects were largely muted.

The latest Producer Price Index, a closely watched measurement of wholesale inflation, showed that prices paid to producers rose 0.1% in May, lifting the annual rate to 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. ...

However, monthly data can be volatile, and economic data is frequently revised as more comprehensive information becomes available, something that was fully on display between April and May PPI reports, said Tyler Schipper, associate professor in economics and data analytics at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.