In the News: John Boyle on Catholic Literature

John Boyle, a professor of Catholic studies at the University of St. Thomas, was featured in the National Catholic Register as part of a story exploring renewed interest in Nobel Prize-winning author Sigrid Undset following the opening of her canonization cause. Boyle discussed why he teaches Kristin Lavransdatter alongside the Catechism of the Catholic Church, describing the novel as a powerful way to help students engage with the Catholic faith.

From the article:

John Boyle, a professor of Catholic studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, has his students in a graduate class on “The Essentials of the Catholic Faith” read two books: the Catechism of the Catholic Church and Kristin Lavransdatter.

When asked why he chose Undset’s book, he said he wanted a work of literature that would offer something “concrete” to allow the class to talk about the substance of the Catechism. Kristin Lavransdatter, he said, is “simply a glorious text to teach in that context.”

Boyle told the Register that the book might at first be frustrating for a reader accustomed to a “rom-com” storyline, where any difficulties are swiftly dealt with as the plot wends its way to a happy ending.

“Undset has frustrated us with a portrait of life that we feel is true – we just wish it wasn’t true – and then shows us what it might look like to live that life well in the struggle, in the limitations, to use Pope Leo’s language,” he said.