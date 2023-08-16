In the News: Tyler Schipper on Why Inflation Has Fallen Faster in Minnesota Compared to the Rest of the Nation

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the inflation rate in the Twin Cities metro area, which is one of the lowest in the U.S. at 1%.

From the story:

It was the lowest year-over-year change the region has seen in three years. Across the country, the consumer price index climbed 3.2% in the past year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data though July.

The Twin Cities’ low inflation rate through the past year continues to stand out from other metro areas.