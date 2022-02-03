In the News: U.S. Olympic women's hockey coach Joel Johnson is a 'Ted Lasso' type

St. Thomas women's hockey head coach Joel Johnson was featured in an article by USA Today on his coaching style and relationship with the women's national team as they prepare for the Winter Olympics.



From the article: “I would never pretend to be a professional or an expert, certainly. What I try to do with any team I coach, is learn as much as I can about the players first, then learn as much about the game as I can, then combine both, and try and give some good help.”



Luckily for him, he has plenty of knowledge about his roster on this Olympic roster. Involved with USA Hockey since 2015, Johnson said he has coached about two-thirds of the 23 players on either U-18 or U-22 World Championship teams and coached against the other third at some point.